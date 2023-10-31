Back to top

New Strong Buy Stocks for October 31st

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT - Free Report) : This audio streaming services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.7% over the last 60 days.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (USAP - Free Report) : This specialty steel products company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.6% over the last 60 days.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP - Free Report) : This non-banking financial services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.

J.Jill, Inc. (JILL - Free Report) : This omnichannel women's apparel retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

Axonics, Inc. (AXNX - Free Report) : This medical technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


