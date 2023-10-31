We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for October 31st
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT - Free Report) : This audio streaming services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.7% over the last 60 days.
Spotify Technology Price and Consensus
Spotify Technology price-consensus-chart | Spotify Technology Quote
Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (USAP - Free Report) : This specialty steel products company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.6% over the last 60 days.
Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. Price and Consensus
Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. Quote
Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP - Free Report) : This non-banking financial services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.
MR. COOPER GROUP INC Price and Consensus
MR. COOPER GROUP INC price-consensus-chart | MR. COOPER GROUP INC Quote
J.Jill, Inc. (JILL - Free Report) : This omnichannel women's apparel retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.
J.Jill, Inc. Price and Consensus
J.Jill, Inc. price-consensus-chart | J.Jill, Inc. Quote
Axonics, Inc. (AXNX - Free Report) : This medical technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.
Axonics Inc. Price and Consensus
Axonics Inc. price-consensus-chart | Axonics Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.