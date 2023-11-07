We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for November 6th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Dorian LPG (LPG - Free Report) : This liquefied petroleum gas shipping company which is primarily focused on owning and operating Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGCs), has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 40.5% over the last 60 day.
AppFolio (APPF - Free Report) : This company which offers cloud-based software solutions for property management and legal industries, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32.1% over the last 60 days.
Frontdoor (FTDR - Free Report) : This company’s customizable home service plans which help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.5% over the last 60 days.
First Savings Financial Group (FSFG - Free Report) : This bank holding company which provides various banking services to individuals and business customers in southern Indiana, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.
Vital Farms (VITL - Free Report) : This company which offers a range of produced pasture-raised foods, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earningsincreasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.