Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy November 1st

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 1st:

Office Properties Income Trust (OPI - Free Report) : This national real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.

Office Properties Income Trust Price and Consensus

Office Properties Income Trust Price and Consensus

Office Properties Income Trust price-consensus-chart | Office Properties Income Trust Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 23.6%, compared with the industry average of 4.8%.

Office Properties Income Trust Dividend Yield (TTM)

Office Properties Income Trust Dividend Yield (TTM)

Office Properties Income Trust dividend-yield-ttm | Office Properties Income Trust Quote

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI - Free Report) : This S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 8% over the last 60 days.

VICI Properties Inc. Price and Consensus

VICI Properties Inc. Price and Consensus

VICI Properties Inc. price-consensus-chart | VICI Properties Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.1%, compared with the industry average of 5.3%.

VICI Properties Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

VICI Properties Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

VICI Properties Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | VICI Properties Inc. Quote

The Andersons, Inc. (ANDE - Free Report) : This company that operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.

The Andersons, Inc. Price and Consensus

The Andersons, Inc. Price and Consensus

The Andersons, Inc. price-consensus-chart | The Andersons, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.8%.

The Andersons, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

The Andersons, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

The Andersons, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | The Andersons, Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


The Andersons, Inc. (ANDE) - free report >>

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) - free report >>

Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) - free report >>

Published in

finance