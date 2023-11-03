We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for November 3rd
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX - Free Report) : This workplace technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.
Xerox Holdings Corporation Price and Consensus
Xerox Holdings Corporation price-consensus-chart | Xerox Holdings Corporation Quote
Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA - Free Report) : This civil construction company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.
Granite Construction Incorporated Price and Consensus
Granite Construction Incorporated price-consensus-chart | Granite Construction Incorporated Quote
Customers Bancorp, Inc. (CUBI - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Customers Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.2% over the last 60 days.
Customers Bancorp, Inc Price and Consensus
Customers Bancorp, Inc price-consensus-chart | Customers Bancorp, Inc Quote
LSB Industries, Inc. (LXU - Free Report) : This manufacturer of chemical products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.
Lsb Industries Inc. Price and Consensus
Lsb Industries Inc. price-consensus-chart | Lsb Industries Inc. Quote
Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (ENLV - Free Report) : This macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.1% over the last 60 days.
Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. Price and Consensus
Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.