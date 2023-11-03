Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for November 3rd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX - Free Report) : This workplace technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.

Xerox Holdings Corporation Price and Consensus

Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA - Free Report) : This civil construction company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.

Granite Construction Incorporated Price and Consensus

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (CUBI - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Customers Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.2% over the last 60 days.

Customers Bancorp, Inc Price and Consensus

LSB Industries, Inc. (LXU - Free Report) : This manufacturer of chemical products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.

Lsb Industries Inc. Price and Consensus

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (ENLV - Free Report) : This macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.1% over the last 60 days.

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. Price and Consensus

