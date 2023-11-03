We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Bear of the Day: Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)
Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO - Free Report) is a scientific instrument maker and a world leader in serving science. The company has three segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, and Specialty Diagnostics.
Analysts have slashed their earnings expectations across the board, landing the stock into an unfavorable Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Let’s take a closer look at how the company currently stacks up.
Thermo Fisher Scientific
It’s been a bumpy road for TMO shares year-to-date, down nearly 19% and unable to establish consistent strength. As we can see by the arrows circled below, shares have faced adverse recactions post-earnings in several instances throughout 2023.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
In its latest release, the company beat the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate by 2% and posted a fractional revenue surprise. Earnings saw growth of 12% year-over-year, whereas revenue declined by roughly 1% from the year-ago period.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
In addition, Thermo Fisher lowered its FY23 guidance following the results, citing a challenging macroeconomic environment. The company now expects FY23 sales to be $42.7 billion and adjusted EPS of $21.50.
It’s worth noting that Thermo Fisher had already lowered FY23 guidance back in July, further reflected by share performance over the last several months.
The company has gone a long way in growing its dividend payout, carrying a sizable 16.5% five-year annualized dividend growth rate and reflecting its shareholder-friendly nature. TMO’s payout ratio sits at just 7% of its earnings.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Bottom Line
Recent guidance cuts due to a challenging macroeconomic environment paint a challenging picture for the company’s shares in the near term.
Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO - Free Report) is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that analysts have taken a bearish stance on the company’s earnings outlook.
For those seeking strong stocks, a great idea would be to focus on stocks carrying a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) – these stocks sport a notably stronger earnings outlook paired with the potential to deliver explosive gains in the near term.