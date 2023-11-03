See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX)
FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (FCFS)
Best Income Stocks to Buy November 3rd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 3rd:
Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX - Free Report) : This workplace technology company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.
Xerox Holdings Corporation Price and Consensus
Xerox Holdings Corporation price-consensus-chart | Xerox Holdings Corporation Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.7%, compared with the industry average of 5.6%.
Xerox Holdings Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)
Xerox Holdings Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Xerox Holdings Corporation Quote
Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA - Free Report) : This civil construction company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.
Granite Construction Incorporated Price and Consensus
Granite Construction Incorporated price-consensus-chart | Granite Construction Incorporated Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.2%.
Granite Construction Incorporated Dividend Yield (TTM)
Granite Construction Incorporated dividend-yield-ttm | Granite Construction Incorporated Quote
FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (FCFS - Free Report) : This international operator of retail pawnshops has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.
FirstCash Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
FirstCash Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | FirstCash Holdings, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
FirstCash Holdings, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
FirstCash Holdings, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | FirstCash Holdings, Inc. Quote
