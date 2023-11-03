Back to top

Best Income Stocks to Buy November 3rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 3rd:

Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX - Free Report) : This workplace technology company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.7%, compared with the industry average of 5.6%.

Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA - Free Report) : This civil construction company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.2%.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (FCFS - Free Report) : This international operator of retail pawnshops has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

