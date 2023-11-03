Back to top

Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 3rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 3rd:

Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX - Free Report) : This workplace technology company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.

Xerox has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.10, compared with 11.20 for the industry. The company possesses a  Value Score  of A.

LSB Industries, Inc. (LXU - Free Report) : This manufacturer of chemical products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.

LSB has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 17.32, compared with 18.83 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Paysafe Limited (PSFE - Free Report) : This payments platform with for merchants and consumers carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.

Paysafe has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.97, compared with 10.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

