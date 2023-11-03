See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX) - free report >>
Lsb Industries Inc. (LXU) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX) - free report >>
Lsb Industries Inc. (LXU) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 3rd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 3rd:
Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX - Free Report) : This workplace technology company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.
Xerox Holdings Corporation Price and Consensus
Xerox Holdings Corporation price-consensus-chart | Xerox Holdings Corporation Quote
Xerox has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.10, compared with 11.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Xerox Holdings Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)
Xerox Holdings Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Xerox Holdings Corporation Quote
LSB Industries, Inc. (LXU - Free Report) : This manufacturer of chemical products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.
Lsb Industries Inc. Price and Consensus
Lsb Industries Inc. price-consensus-chart | Lsb Industries Inc. Quote
LSB has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 17.32, compared with 18.83 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Lsb Industries Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Lsb Industries Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Lsb Industries Inc. Quote
Paysafe Limited (PSFE - Free Report) : This payments platform with for merchants and consumers carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.
Paysafe Limited Price and Consensus
Paysafe Limited price-consensus-chart | Paysafe Limited Quote
Paysafe has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.97, compared with 10.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Paysafe Limited PE Ratio (TTM)
Paysafe Limited pe-ratio-ttm | Paysafe Limited Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.