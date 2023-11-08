We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for November 7th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Guidewire Software (GWRE - Free Report) : This company which is a provider of software solutions for property and casualty (P&C) insurers, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.8% over the last 60 days.
Guidewire Software, Inc. Price and Consensus
Guidewire Software, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Guidewire Software, Inc. Quote
Resideo Technologies (REZI - Free Report) : This company which provides critical comfort and security solutions primarily in residential environments and distributor of low-voltage and security products, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.
Resideo Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus
Resideo Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Resideo Technologies, Inc. Quote
Northeast Community Bancorp (NECB - Free Report) : This federally chartered stock holding company which operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its market area and its lending territory, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.
Northeast Community Bancorp Inc. Price and Consensus
Northeast Community Bancorp Inc. price-consensus-chart | Northeast Community Bancorp Inc. Quote
MSA Safety Incorporporated (MSA - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earningsincreasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.
MSA Safety Incorporporated Price and Consensus
MSA Safety Incorporporated price-consensus-chart | MSA Safety Incorporporated Quote
First Citizens BancShares (FCNCA - Free Report) : This bank holding company which is engaged in general banking business, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 day.
First Citizens BancShares, Inc. Price and Consensus
First Citizens BancShares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | First Citizens BancShares, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.