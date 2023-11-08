Back to top

New Strong Buy Stocks for November 7th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Guidewire Software (GWRE - Free Report) : This company which is a provider of software solutions for property and casualty (P&C) insurers, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.8% over the last 60 days.

Resideo Technologies (REZI - Free Report) : This company which provides critical comfort and security solutions primarily in residential environments and distributor of low-voltage and security products, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.

Northeast Community Bancorp (NECB - Free Report) : This federally chartered stock holding company which operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its market area and its lending territory, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.

MSA Safety Incorporporated (MSA - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earningsincreasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

First Citizens BancShares (FCNCA - Free Report) : This bank holding company which is engaged in general banking business, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 day.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


