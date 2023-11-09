We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for November 9th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Live Nation Entertainment (LYV - Free Report) : This entertainment company which operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship and Advertising segments, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.8% over the last 60 day.
Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (USAP - Free Report) : This company which is a mini-mill that manufactures and markets semi-finished specialty steels, including stainless steel, tool steels and other alloy steels, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.6% over the last 60 days.
Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA - Free Report) : This global coating company which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of coatings systems, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.
Enact Holdings (ACT - Free Report) : This company which provides U.S. private mortgage insurance, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earningsincreasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.
Alamo Group (ALG - Free Report) : This company which is a leader in the design, manufacture, distribution and service of high quality equipment for infrastructure maintenance, agriculture and other applications, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.0% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.