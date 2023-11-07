We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 6th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 6th:
Premier Financial (PFC - Free Report) : This holding company which is a full-service insurance agency, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 3.0% over the last 60 days.
Premier Financial Corp. Price and Consensus
Premier Financial Corp. price-consensus-chart | Premier Financial Corp. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.4%, compared with the industry average of 3.5%.
Premier Financial Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Premier Financial Corp. dividend-yield-ttm | Premier Financial Corp. Quote
Great Elm Capital Group (GECC - Free Report) : This diversified investment company whose business line consists of investment management, financial products and merchant banking, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.
Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 14.6%, compared with the industry average of 3.2%.
Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. Quote
MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (MFIC - Free Report) : This business development company which operates in a middle market origination business, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.
MidCap Financial Investment Corporation Price and Consensus
MidCap Financial Investment Corporation price-consensus-chart | MidCap Financial Investment Corporation Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 11.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
MidCap Financial Investment Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)
MidCap Financial Investment Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | MidCap Financial Investment Corporation Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens