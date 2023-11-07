Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 6th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 6th:

Premier Financial (PFC - Free Report) : This holding company which is a full-service insurance agency, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 3.0% over the last 60 days.

Premier Financial Corp. Price and Consensus

Premier Financial Corp. Price and Consensus

Premier Financial Corp. price-consensus-chart | Premier Financial Corp. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.4%, compared with the industry average of 3.5%.

Premier Financial Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Premier Financial Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Premier Financial Corp. dividend-yield-ttm | Premier Financial Corp. Quote

Great Elm Capital Group (GECC - Free Report) : This diversified investment company whose business line consists of investment management, financial products and merchant banking, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.

Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 14.6%, compared with the industry average of 3.2%.

Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. Quote

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (MFIC - Free Report) : This business development company which operates in a middle market origination business, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation Price and Consensus

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation Price and Consensus

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation price-consensus-chart | MidCap Financial Investment Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 11.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | MidCap Financial Investment Corporation Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. (GECC) - free report >>

Premier Financial Corp. (PFC) - free report >>

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (MFIC) - free report >>

Published in

finance