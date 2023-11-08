Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for November 8th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Manitex International, Inc. (MNTX - Free Report) : This engineered lifting solutions provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 63.6% over the last 60 days.

AppFolio, Inc. (APPF - Free Report) : This cloud business management solutions provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.8% over the last 60 days.

Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS - Free Report) : This drive-thru franchise company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.5% over the last 60 days.

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (LZ - Free Report) : This online legal services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.

Potbelly Corporation (PBPB - Free Report) : This potbelly franchise company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here


