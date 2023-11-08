See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 7th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 7th:
Strategic Education (STRA - Free Report) : This company which provides a range of post-secondary education and other academic programs in the United States, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.7%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
CSG Systems International (CSGS - Free Report) : This company which is a leading provider of outsourced billing, customer care and print and mail solutions and services supporting the North American cable and direct broadcast satellite markets, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Stewart Information Services (STC - Free Report) : This title insurance company which issues policies through issuing locations on homes and other real property located in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and several foreign countries,has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing nearly 4.4% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.2%.
