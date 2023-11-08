See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Strategic Education Inc. (STRA) - free report >>
Chubb Limited (CB) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Strategic Education Inc. (STRA) - free report >>
Chubb Limited (CB) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for November 7th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 7th:
Northeast Community Bancorp (NECB - Free Report) : This federally chartered stock holding company which operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its market area and its lending territory, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.
Northeast Community Bancorp Inc. Price and Consensus
Northeast Community Bancorp Inc. price-consensus-chart | Northeast Community Bancorp Inc. Quote
Northeast Community Bancorp’s shares gained 27.1% over the last six month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 6.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Northeast Community Bancorp Inc. Price
Northeast Community Bancorp Inc. price | Northeast Community Bancorp Inc. Quote
Strategic Education (STRA - Free Report) : This company which provides a range of post-secondary education and other academic programs in the United States, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.
Strategic Education Inc. Price and Consensus
Strategic Education Inc. price-consensus-chart | Strategic Education Inc. Quote
Strategic Education’s shares gained 7.1% over the last six month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 6.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Strategic Education Inc. Price
Strategic Education Inc. price | Strategic Education Inc. Quote
Chubb Limited (CB - Free Report) : This company which boasts being one of the world’s largest providers of property and casualty (P&C) insurance and reinsurance and largest publicly traded P&C insurer, based on market capitalization of $86 billion, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.
Chubb Limited Price and Consensus
Chubb Limited price-consensus-chart | Chubb Limited Quote
Chubb Limited’s shares gained 10.9% over the last six month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 6.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Chubb Limited Price
Chubb Limited price | Chubb Limited Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.