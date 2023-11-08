Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 7th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 7th:  

Qurate Retail Group (QRTEA - Free Report) : This company which operates and owns interests in digital commerce businesses, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.5% over the last 60 days.

Qurate Retail Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 13.54 compared with 39.0 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Northeast Community Bancorp (NECB - Free Report) : This federally chartered stock holding company which operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its market area and its lending territory, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.

Northeast Community Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.19 compared with 10.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Chubb Limited (CB - Free Report) : This company which boasts being one of the world’s largest providers of property and casualty (P&C) insurance and reinsurance and largest publicly traded P&C insurer, based on market capitalization, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

Chubb has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.52 compared with 18.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

