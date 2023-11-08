See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 7th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 7th:
Qurate Retail Group (QRTEA - Free Report) : This company which operates and owns interests in digital commerce businesses, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.5% over the last 60 days.
Qurate Retail Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 13.54 compared with 39.0 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Northeast Community Bancorp (NECB - Free Report) : This federally chartered stock holding company which operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its market area and its lending territory, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.
Northeast Community Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.19 compared with 10.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Chubb Limited (CB - Free Report) : This company which boasts being one of the world’s largest providers of property and casualty (P&C) insurance and reinsurance and largest publicly traded P&C insurer, based on market capitalization, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.
Chubb has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.52 compared with 18.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.