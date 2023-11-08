See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Image: Bigstock
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for November 7th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today November 7th:
Liberty Energy (LBRT - Free Report) : This company which is a premier provider of hydraulic fracturing and other auxiliary services to onshore exploration and production (E&P) companies in North America, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.
Liberty Energy Inc. Price and Consensus
Liberty Energy Inc. price-consensus-chart | Liberty Energy Inc. Quote
Liberty Energy has a PEG ratio of 0.7 compared with 0.8 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Liberty Energy Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Liberty Energy Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Liberty Energy Inc. Quote
Lifetime Brands (LCUT - Free Report) : This company which is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of kitchenware, cutlery & cutting boards, bakeware & cookware, pantryware & spices, tabletop and bath accessories, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.
Lifetime Brands, Inc. Price and Consensus
Lifetime Brands, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Lifetime Brands, Inc. Quote
Lifetime Brands has a PEG ratio of 0.65 compared with 0.84 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Lifetime Brands, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Lifetime Brands, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Lifetime Brands, Inc. Quote
Pure Storage (PSTG - Free Report) : This company which provides software-defined all-flash solutions that are uniquely fast and cloud-capable for customers, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.
Pure Storage, Inc. Price and Consensus
Pure Storage, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Pure Storage, Inc. Quote
Pure Storage has a PEG ratio of 1.66 compared with 1.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Pure Storage, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Pure Storage, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Pure Storage, Inc. Quote
