Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 8th

AppFolio, Inc. (APPF - Free Report) :This cloud business management solutions provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.8% over the last 60 days.

AppFolio's shares gained 13.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 2.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

ImmunoGen, Inc.(IMGN - Free Report) : This biotechnology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 94.1% over the last 60 days.

ImmunoGen’s shares gained 11.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 2.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

CoinbaseGlobal, Inc. (COIN - Free Report) : This financial infrastructure and technology provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.9% over the last 60 days.

Coinbase’s shares gained 5.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 2.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

