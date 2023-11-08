Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 8th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 8:

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (FCBC - Free Report) : This financial holding company for First Community Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

First Community Bancshares, Inc. Price and Consensus

First Community Bancshares, Inc. Price and Consensus

First Community Bancshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | First Community Bancshares, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.4%, compared with the industry average of 3%.

First Community Bancshares, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

First Community Bancshares, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

First Community Bancshares, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | First Community Bancshares, Inc. Quote

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL - Free Report) : This information technology solutions provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.

Dell Technologies Inc. Price and Consensus

Dell Technologies Inc. Price and Consensus

Dell Technologies Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dell Technologies Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Dell Technologies Inc. Price and Consensus

Dell Technologies Inc. Price and Consensus

Dell Technologies Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dell Technologies Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) - free report >>

First Community Bancshares, Inc. (FCBC) - free report >>

Published in

computers finance