See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE) - free report >>
Enact Holdings, Inc. (ACT) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE) - free report >>
Enact Holdings, Inc. (ACT) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for November 9th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 9th:
Enact Holdings (ACT - Free Report) : This U.S. private mortgage insurance company, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.
Enact Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
Enact Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Enact Holdings, Inc. Quote
Enact Holdings’s shares gained 18.0% over the last six month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 6.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Enact Holdings, Inc. Price
Enact Holdings, Inc. price | Enact Holdings, Inc. Quote
Cboe Global Markets (CBOE - Free Report) : This company which is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.
Cboe Global Markets, Inc. Price and Consensus
Cboe Global Markets, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cboe Global Markets, Inc. Quote
Cboe Global Markets’ shares gained 26.6% over the last six month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 6.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Cboe Global Markets, Inc. Price
Cboe Global Markets, Inc. price | Cboe Global Markets, Inc. Quote
Knife River Corporation (KNF - Free Report) : This company which mines aggregates and markets crushed stone, sand, gravel and related construction materials, including ready-mix concrete, asphalt and other value-added products, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.2% over the last 60 days.
Knife River Corporation Price and Consensus
Knife River Corporation price-consensus-chart | Knife River Corporation Quote
Knife River Corporation’s shares gained 59.8% over the last six month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 6.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Knife River Corporation Price
Knife River Corporation price | Knife River Corporation Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.