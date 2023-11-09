See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 9th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 9th:
VICI Properties (VICI - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust which is primarily engaged in the business of owning, acquiring and developing gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.8%, compared with the industry average of 4.8%.
TIM (TIMB - Free Report) : This company in Brazil to offer mobile cellular service throughout the Brazilian territory, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.2%, compared with the industry average of 2.3%.
Molson Coors (TAP - Free Report) : This company which is a global manufacturer and seller of beer and other beverage products has an impressive diverse portfolio of owned and partner brands,has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 4% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
