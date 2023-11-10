See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 10th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 10th:
RITHM CAP CP (RITM - Free Report) : This company which is a provider of capital and services to the real estate and financial services industries, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 10.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
The Andersons (ANDE - Free Report) : This regional grain merchandiser with diversified businesses in agriculture, plant nutrient formulation and distribution, turf product production, railcar marketing and general merchandise retailing that generate revenues, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.60%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Dell Technologies (DELL - Free Report) : This company which is a provider of information technology solutions,has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 0.5% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
