Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 13th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 13th:

Ecopetrol (EC - Free Report) : This Colombia-based petroleum company which is focused on identifying opportunities primarily within the eastern Llanos Basin of Colombia, as well as in other areas in Colombia and northern Peru, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.0% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 20.4%, compared with the industry average of 2.2%.

VICI Properties (VICI - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust which is primarily engaged in the business of owning, acquiring and developing gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.8%, compared with the industry average of 4.8%.

AudioCodes (AUDC - Free Report) : This company which is a vendor of advanced voice networking and media processing solutions for the digital workplace,has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 7.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.7%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens


