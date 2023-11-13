Back to top

Best Momentum Stock to Buy for November 13th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 13th:

Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST - Free Report) : This company which is the largest BURGER KING franchisee in the U.S., has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.5% over the last 60 days.

Carrols Restaurant Group’s shares gained 5.7% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 1.2%.  The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

HCI Group (HCI - Free Report) : This holding company which is engaged in diverse business activities, including property and casualty insurance, information technology, real estate and reinsurance, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46.2% over the last 60 days.

HCI Group’s shares gained 30.1% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 1.2%.  The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Qualys (QLYS - Free Report) : This company which is a provider of cloud security and compliance solutions that enable organizations to identify security risks to their information technology infrastructures help protect their IT systems and applications from cyber-attacks, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.

Qualys’ shares gained 13.8% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 1.2%.  The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


