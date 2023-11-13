See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for November 13th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 13th:
Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST - Free Report) : This company which is the largest BURGER KING franchisee in the U.S., has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.5% over the last 60 days.
Carrols Restaurant Group’s shares gained 5.7% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 1.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
HCI Group (HCI - Free Report) : This holding company which is engaged in diverse business activities, including property and casualty insurance, information technology, real estate and reinsurance, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46.2% over the last 60 days.
HCI Group’s shares gained 30.1% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 1.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Qualys (QLYS - Free Report) : This company which is a provider of cloud security and compliance solutions that enable organizations to identify security risks to their information technology infrastructures help protect their IT systems and applications from cyber-attacks, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.
Qualys’ shares gained 13.8% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 1.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.