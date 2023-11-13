Back to top

Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 13th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 13th:  

OppFi (OPFI - Free Report) : This company which provide financial technology platform which powers banks to help everyday consumers gain access to credit, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.3% over the last 60 days.

OppFi has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.15 compared with 11.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST - Free Report) : This company which is the largest BURGER KING franchisee in the U.S., carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.5% over the last 60 days.

Carrols Restaurant Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 18.07 compared with 33.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

AudioCodes (AUDC - Free Report) : This company which is a vendor of advanced voice networking and media processing solutions for the digital workplace, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.

AudioCodes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.46 compared with 41.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

