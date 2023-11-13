See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 13th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 13th:
OppFi (OPFI - Free Report) : This company which provide financial technology platform which powers banks to help everyday consumers gain access to credit, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.3% over the last 60 days.
OppFi has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.15 compared with 11.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST - Free Report) : This company which is the largest BURGER KING franchisee in the U.S., carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.5% over the last 60 days.
Carrols Restaurant Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 18.07 compared with 33.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
AudioCodes (AUDC - Free Report) : This company which is a vendor of advanced voice networking and media processing solutions for the digital workplace, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.
AudioCodes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.46 compared with 41.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
