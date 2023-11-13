Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for November 13th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today November 13th:

NVIDIA (NVDA - Free Report) : This company which is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit, or GPU, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.

NVIDIA Corporation Price and Consensus

NVIDIA Corporation Price and Consensus

NVIDIA Corporation price-consensus-chart | NVIDIA Corporation Quote

NVIDIA has a PEG ratio of 3.33 compared with 4.47 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

NVIDIA Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

NVIDIA Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

NVIDIA Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | NVIDIA Corporation Quote

Pure Storage (PSTG - Free Report) : This company which provides software-defined all-flash solutions that are uniquely fast and cloud-capable for customers, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.

Pure Storage, Inc. Price and Consensus

Pure Storage, Inc. Price and Consensus

Pure Storage, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Pure Storage, Inc. Quote

Pure Storage has a PEG ratio of 1.72 compared with 1.93 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Pure Storage, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Pure Storage, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Pure Storage, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Pure Storage, Inc. Quote

Barrett Business Services (BBSI - Free Report) : This company which provides light industrial, clerical and technical employees to a wide range of businesses through staff leasing, contract staffing, site management and temporary staffing arrangements, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.

Barrett Business Services, Inc. Price and Consensus

Barrett Business Services, Inc. Price and Consensus

Barrett Business Services, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Barrett Business Services, Inc. Quote

Barrett Business Services has a PEG ratio of 1.06 compared with 1.38 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Barrett Business Services, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Barrett Business Services, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Barrett Business Services, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Barrett Business Services, Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) - free report >>

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI) - free report >>

Pure Storage, Inc. (PSTG) - free report >>

Published in

business-services computers semiconductor