Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 14th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 14:
1stdibs.Com, Inc. (DIBS - Free Report) : This e-commerce platform has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.8% over the last 60 days.
1stdibs.Com's shares gained 16.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Runway Growth Finance Corp. (RWAY - Free Report) : This business development company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.
Runway Growth Finance’s shares gained 2.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Intel Corporation (INTC - Free Report) : This technology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 45.9% over the last 60 days.
Intel’s shares gained 10% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
