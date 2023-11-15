Back to top

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 14th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 14:

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (DIBS - Free Report) : This e-commerce platform has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.8% over the last 60 days.

1stdibs.com, Inc. Price and Consensus

1stdibs.Com's shares gained 16.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

1stdibs.com, Inc. Price

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (RWAY - Free Report) : This business development company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. Price and Consensus

Runway Growth Finance’s shares gained 2.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. Price

Intel Corporation (INTC - Free Report) : This technology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 45.9% over the last 60 days.

Intel Corporation Price and Consensus

Intel’s shares gained 10% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Intel Corporation Price

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


