Decade of Success: 3 Buy-Rated Stocks with 20% Annualized Returns

Investors are always searching for stocks that deliver market-beating gains. And many have done precisely that over the last decade, exceeding the S&P 500’s impressive 211% gain and 12% annualized return.
Three stocks – NVIDIA (
NVDA Quick Quote NVDA - Free Report) , Progressive ( PGR Quick Quote PGR - Free Report) , and Adobe Systems ( ADBE Quick Quote ADBE - Free Report) – have all outperformed the S&P 500 over the last decade, providing at least a 20% annualized return. This is illustrated below. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
As we can see, NVIDIA has been in a league of its own, representing one of the best-performing stocks over the last decade. Let’s take a closer look at each.
NVIDIA
NVIDIA has been the dominant story in 2023, with the hype surrounding Wall Street’s shiny new toy, artificial intelligence (AI), driving share performance year-to-date. The company’s Data Center revenues have melted higher due to scorching demand, causing analysts to revise their earnings expectations across the board.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Demand for the company’s AI chips is fully expected to further bolster its top and bottom line, with estimates suggesting 220% earnings growth in its current year on 100% higher sales. Unsurprisingly, growth isn’t expected to cool, with FY25 estimates indicating an additional 50% of earnings growth on 50% higher sales.
The demand boom NVIDIA has been witnessing is easy to visualize in the chart below.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
The company’s quarterly release, which is expected next week on November 21
st, will help cap off the Q3 earnings cycle. Regarding headline figures, consensus estimates suggest 480% earnings growth on 171% higher sales. Both items have enjoyed positive revisions since the end of August.
Regarding Data Center sales, the Zacks Consensus Estimate presently stands at $12.6 billion, suggesting 230% growth from the same period last year. The company has exceeded consensus Data Center sales estimates in back-to-back releases, with the latest beat totaling nearly $2.5 billion.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
NVIDIA’s annualized return over the last decade is a remarkable 62%.
Progressive
Progressive, a current Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), is a massive American insurance company. Analysts have taken their expectations higher across the board, most notably following its latest quarterly release last month in mid-October.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Regarding the mentioned release, Progressive saw Net Premiums Earned climb 20% year-over-year to $14.9 billion, with total Policies in Force also growing 10%. Regarding headline figures, PGR beat the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate by 20% and posted a modest revenue surprise.
PGR shares found momentum following the print, now heading toward all-time highs.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
The company’s growth expectations are undoubtedly worth highlighting, with consensus estimates for its current fiscal year (FY23) suggesting 31% earnings growth paired with a 20% sales climb. Peeking a bit ahead, consensus expectations for FY24 reflect earnings and revenue growth rates of 48% and 13%, respectively.
The stock carries a Style Score of “A” for Growth.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Progressive’s annualized return over the last decade presently sits at 22%.
Adobe Systems
Adobe, a current Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), is one of the biggest software companies in the world, generating the bulk of its revenue via licensing fees from its customers. The company’s shares have benefited in 2023 amid a favorable sentiment shift for the tech sector overall, up more than 75%.
Revisions for its current fiscal year have remained on a positive trend since last November, up nearly 5% over the period.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Adobe is another notable tech company with a ‘late’ reporting date; ADBE will reveal its next quarterly results on December 13
th. Consensus expectations for the quarter to be released suggest 15% earnings growth on 10% higher sales, with both estimates being revised modestly higher since the end of August.
Like NVDA, Adobe’s sales growth has remained visibly strong.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
It’s worth noting that the company is a consistent earnings performer, beating consensus revenue and earnings expectations in 13 consecutive releases. The latest EPS miss tracks all the way back to 2018.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Adobe’s annualized return over the last decade is an impressive 26%.
Bottom Line
Beating the market is the goal of all investors, which is precisely what all three stocks above – NVIDIA (
NVDA Quick Quote NVDA - Free Report) , Progressive ( PGR Quick Quote PGR - Free Report) , and Adobe Systems ( ADBE Quick Quote ADBE - Free Report) – have done over the last decade, all providing annualized returns of over 20%.
In addition, all three currently sport a favorable Zacks Rank, reflecting optimism among analysts.
