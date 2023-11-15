Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 15th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 15, 2023:

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF - Free Report) : This oil company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 15.1% over the last 60 days.

PBF Energy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.65, compared with 7.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (RWEOY - Free Report) : This energy company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.62 compared with 11.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM - Free Report) : This real estate investment company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

Rithm Capital has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.66 compared with 19.61 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

