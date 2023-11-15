See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 15th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 15, 2023.:
Legacy Housing Corporation (LEGH - Free Report) : This real estate development company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.
Legacy Housing's shares gained 10.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 0.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (SWX - Free Report) : This natural gas distribution company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.
Southwest Gas Holdings’ shares gained 9.9% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 7.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
RWE Aktiengesellschaft (RWEOY - Free Report) : This energy company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.
RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s shares gained 14.6% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 0.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
