Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 16th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 16, 2023.:
ImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN - Free Report) : This biotechnology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 116.7% over the last 60 days.
ImmunoGen, Inc. Price and Consensus
ImmunoGen, Inc. price-consensus-chart | ImmunoGen, Inc. Quote
ImmunoGen's shares gained 12.5% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 7.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
ImmunoGen, Inc. Price
ImmunoGen, Inc. price | ImmunoGen, Inc. Quote
Modiv Industrial, Inc. (MDV - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.
Modiv Industrial, Inc. Price and Consensus
Modiv Industrial, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Modiv Industrial, Inc. Quote
Modiv Industrial's shares gained 20.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Modiv Industrial, Inc. Price
Modiv Industrial, Inc. price | Modiv Industrial, Inc. Quote
Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO - Free Report) : This semiconductor equipment manufacturer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.
Veeco Instruments Inc. Price and Consensus
Veeco Instruments Inc. price-consensus-chart | Veeco Instruments Inc. Quote
Veeco’s shares gained 26.4% over the last six month compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 7.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Veeco Instruments Inc. Price
Veeco Instruments Inc. price | Veeco Instruments Inc. Quote
