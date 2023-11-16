Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 16th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 16, 2023.:

ImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN - Free Report) : This biotechnology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 116.7% over the last 60 days.

ImmunoGen's shares gained 12.5% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 7.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Modiv Industrial, Inc. (MDV - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.  

Modiv Industrial's shares gained 20.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO - Free Report) : This semiconductor equipment manufacturer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

Veeco’s shares gained 26.4% over the last six month compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 7.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

