New Strong Buy Stocks for November 17th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (DDL - Free Report) : This e-commerce company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 66.7% over the last 60 days.

FinWise Bancorp (FINW - Free Report) : This bank holding company for FinWise Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.

Steelcase Inc. (SCS - Free Report) : This furniture and architectural products company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.4% over the last 60 days.

The Progressive Corporation (PGR - Free Report) : This insurance holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.9% over the last 60 days.

Integer Holdings Corporation (ITGR - Free Report) : This company that operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here


