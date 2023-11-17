Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 17th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 17:

Fomento Económico Mexicano (FMX - Free Report) : This Coca-Cola bottling company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (ASR - Free Report) : This airport management company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

