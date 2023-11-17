See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 17th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 17:
FinWise Bancorp (FINW - Free Report) : This bank holding company for FinWise Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.
FinWise Bancorp's shares gained 3.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
The Progressive Corporation (PGR - Free Report) : This insurance holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.9% over the last 60 days.
The Progressive Corporation's shares gained 19.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Cellebrite DI Ltd. (CLBT - Free Report) : This forensic technology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.1% over the last 60 days.
Cellebrite DI Ltd’s shares gained 5.3% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
