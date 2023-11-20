We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Shutterstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for November 20th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL - Free Report) : This insurance company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11% over the last 60 days.
Arch Capital Group Ltd. Price and Consensus
Arch Capital Group Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Arch Capital Group Ltd. Quote
Upwork Inc. (UPWK - Free Report) : This online recruitment services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.7% over the last 60 days.
Upwork Inc. Price and Consensus
Upwork Inc. price-consensus-chart | Upwork Inc. Quote
Burford Capital Limited (BUR - Free Report) : This company which provides legal finance products and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16% over the last 60 days.
Burford Capital Limited Price and Consensus
Burford Capital Limited price-consensus-chart | Burford Capital Limited Quote
American Resources Corporation (AREC - Free Report) : This metallurgical coal company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.8% over the last 60 days.
American Resources Corporation Price and Consensus
American Resources Corporation price-consensus-chart | American Resources Corporation Quote
Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU - Free Report) : This nuclear services provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.1% over the last 60 days.
Centrus Energy Corp. Price and Consensus
Centrus Energy Corp. price-consensus-chart | Centrus Energy Corp. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.