New Strong Buy Stocks for November 20th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL - Free Report) : This insurance company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11% over the last 60 days.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. Price and Consensus

Upwork Inc. (UPWK - Free Report) : This online recruitment services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.7% over the last 60 days.

Upwork Inc. Price and Consensus

Burford Capital Limited (BUR - Free Report) : This company which provides legal finance products and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16% over the last 60 days.

Burford Capital Limited Price and Consensus

American Resources Corporation (AREC - Free Report) : This metallurgical coal company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.8% over the last 60 days.

American Resources Corporation Price and Consensus

Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU - Free Report) : This nuclear services provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.1% over the last 60 days.

Centrus Energy Corp. Price and Consensus

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.  

 

 

 


 


