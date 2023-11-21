Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for November 21st

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (AQST - Free Report) : This pharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 72% over the last 60 days.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus

Rubicon Technologies, Inc. (RBT - Free Report) : This cloud-based waste and recycling solutions provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 69% over the last 60 days.

Rubicon Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (HARP - Free Report) : This immunotherapy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 64.2% over the last 60 days.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus

Viad Corp (VVI - Free Report) : This leisure travel and events experience company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 140% over the last 60 days.

Viad Corp Price and Consensus

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (AVTX - Free Report) : This biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 90.3% over the last 60 days.

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus

