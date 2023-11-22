We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for November 22nd
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RIGL - Free Report) : This biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.9% over the last 60 days.
BrainsWay Ltd. (BWAY - Free Report) : This commercial stage medical device company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.6% over the last 60 days.
AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (AVDX - Free Report) : This fintech company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.7% over the last 60 days.
ImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN - Free Report) : This biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 116.7% over the last 60 days.
Brinker International, Inc. (EAT - Free Report) : This casual dining restaurant company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.