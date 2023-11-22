Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for November 22nd

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RIGL - Free Report) : This biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.9% over the last 60 days.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price and Consensus

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price and Consensus

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Quote

BrainsWay Ltd. (BWAY - Free Report) : This commercial stage medical device company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.6% over the last 60 days.

Brainsway Ltd. Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

Brainsway Ltd. Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

Brainsway Ltd. Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Brainsway Ltd. Sponsored ADR Quote

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (AVDX - Free Report) : This fintech company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.7% over the last 60 days.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. Quote

ImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN - Free Report) : This biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 116.7% over the last 60 days.

ImmunoGen, Inc. Price and Consensus

ImmunoGen, Inc. Price and Consensus

ImmunoGen, Inc. price-consensus-chart | ImmunoGen, Inc. Quote

Brinker International, Inc. (EAT - Free Report) : This casual dining restaurant company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.

Brinker International, Inc. Price and Consensus

Brinker International, Inc. Price and Consensus

Brinker International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Brinker International, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) - free report >>

ImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN) - free report >>

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RIGL) - free report >>

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (AVDX) - free report >>

Brainsway Ltd. Sponsored ADR (BWAY) - free report >>

Published in

fin-tech medical medical-devices restaurants