Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for November 22nd

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, November 22:

Brinker International, Inc. (EAT - Free Report) : This casual dining restaurant company carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.

Brinker International, Inc. Price and Consensus

Brinker International, Inc. Price and Consensus

Brinker International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Brinker International, Inc. Quote

Brinker International has a PEG ratio of 0.61 compared with 2.24 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Brinker International, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Brinker International, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Brinker International, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Brinker International, Inc. Quote

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL - Free Report) : This insurance company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.7% over the last 60 days.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. Price and Consensus

Arch Capital Group Ltd. Price and Consensus

Arch Capital Group Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Arch Capital Group Ltd. Quote

Arch Capital Group has a PEG ratio of 1.10 comparedwith 1.35 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. peg-ratio-ttm | Arch Capital Group Ltd. Quote

The Progressive Corporation (PGR - Free Report) : This insurance holding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.7% over the last 60 days.

The Progressive Corporation Price and Consensus

The Progressive Corporation Price and Consensus

The Progressive Corporation price-consensus-chart | The Progressive Corporation Quote

The Progressive Corporation has a PEG ratio of 1.13 compared with 1.35 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

The Progressive Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

The Progressive Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

The Progressive Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | The Progressive Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) - free report >>

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) - free report >>

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) - free report >>

Published in

finance restaurants