Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 22nd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 22:
Brinker International, Inc. (EAT - Free Report) : This casual dining restaurant company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.
Brinker International has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.18, compared with 34.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Frontlineplc (FRO - Free Report) : This shipping company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 29.6% over the last 60 days.
Frontline has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.16 compared with 23.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Doleplc (DOLE - Free Report) : This company which produces and distributes fresh fruit and vegetables carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.
Dole has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.68 compared with 20.21 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
