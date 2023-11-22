Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 22nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 22:

Dole plc (DOLE - Free Report) : This company which produces and distributes fresh fruit and vegetables has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% the last 60 days.

Dole PLC Price and Consensus

Dole PLC Price and Consensus

Dole PLC price-consensus-chart | Dole PLC Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Dole PLC Dividend Yield (TTM)

Dole PLC Dividend Yield (TTM)

Dole PLC dividend-yield-ttm | Dole PLC Quote

Frontline plc (FRO - Free Report) : This shipping company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 29.6% over the last 60 days.

Frontline PLC Price and Consensus

Frontline PLC Price and Consensus

Frontline PLC price-consensus-chart | Frontline PLC Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 14.4%, compared with the industry average of 2.4%.

Frontline PLC Dividend Yield (TTM)

Frontline PLC Dividend Yield (TTM)

Frontline PLC dividend-yield-ttm | Frontline PLC Quote

CNA Financial Corporation (CNA - Free Report) : This provider of commercial property and casualty insurance products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.

CNA Financial Corporation Price and Consensus

CNA Financial Corporation Price and Consensus

CNA Financial Corporation price-consensus-chart | CNA Financial Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.3%.

CNA Financial Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

CNA Financial Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

CNA Financial Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | CNA Financial Corporation Quote

Published in

consumer-discretionary