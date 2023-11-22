See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 22nd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 22:
Dole plc (DOLE - Free Report) : This company which produces and distributes fresh fruit and vegetables has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Frontline plc (FRO - Free Report) : This shipping company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 29.6% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 14.4%, compared with the industry average of 2.4%.
CNA Financial Corporation (CNA - Free Report) : This provider of commercial property and casualty insurance products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.3%.
