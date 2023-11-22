See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 22nd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 22:
BrainsWay Ltd. (BWAY - Free Report) : This commercial stage medical device company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.6% over the last 60 days.
BrainsWay's shares gained 52.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RIGL - Free Report) : This biotechnology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.9% over the last 60 days.
Rigel Pharmaceuticals' shares gained 11.1% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 7.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS - Free Report) : This drive-thru franchise company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 40% over the last 60 days.
Dutch Bros’ shares gained 16.7% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 7.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
