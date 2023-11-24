See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 24th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 24:
Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD - Free Report) : This provider of engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.
Modine Manufacturing has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 17.00, compared with 20.25 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Assurant, Inc. (AIZ - Free Report) : This company which provides business services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.7% over the last 60 days.
Assurant has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.26 compared with 20.25 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Genesco Inc. (GCO - Free Report) : This retailer of footwear, apparel and accessories carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.
Genesco has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 13.61 compared with 20.25 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
