Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 24th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 24:

Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD - Free Report) : This provider of engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Modine Manufacturing has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 17.00, compared with 20.25 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Assurant, Inc. (AIZ - Free Report) : This company which provides business services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.7% over the last 60 days.

Assurant has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.26 compared with 20.25 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Genesco Inc. (GCO - Free Report) : This retailer of footwear, apparel and accessories carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.

Genesco has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 13.61 compared with 20.25 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


