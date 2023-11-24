See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 24th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 24:
Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (PAY - Free Report) : This cloud billing solutions company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.7% over the last 60 days.
Paymentus Holdings' shares gained 15.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU - Free Report) : This nuclear services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.1% over the last 60 days.
Centrus Energy's shares gained 14.6% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Tanger Inc. (SKT - Free Report) : This open-air outlet center management company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.
Tanger's shares gained 11.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
