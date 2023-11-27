We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for November 27th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Viad Corp (VVI - Free Report) : This leisure travel and events experience company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 140% over the last 60 days.
Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (AVTX - Free Report) : This biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 90.3% over the last 60 days.
Ryerson Holding Corporation (RYI - Free Report) : This industrial metal company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.
Toyota Motor Corporation (TM - Free Report) : This automobile company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.
Hibbett, Inc. (HIBB - Free Report) : This retailer of athletic-inspired fashion products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.