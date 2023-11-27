Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for November 27th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Viad Corp (VVI - Free Report) : This leisure travel and events experience company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 140% over the last 60 days.

Viad Corp Price and Consensus

Viad Corp Price and Consensus

Viad Corp price-consensus-chart | Viad Corp Quote

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (AVTX - Free Report) : This biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 90.3% over the last 60 days.

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. Quote

Ryerson Holding Corporation (RYI - Free Report) : This industrial metal company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.

Ryerson Holding Corporation Price and Consensus

Ryerson Holding Corporation Price and Consensus

Ryerson Holding Corporation price-consensus-chart | Ryerson Holding Corporation Quote

Toyota Motor Corporation (TM - Free Report) : This automobile company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.

Toyota Motor Corporation Price and Consensus

Toyota Motor Corporation Price and Consensus

Toyota Motor Corporation price-consensus-chart | Toyota Motor Corporation Quote

Hibbett, Inc. (HIBB - Free Report) : This retailer of athletic-inspired fashion products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.

Hibbett, Inc. Price and Consensus

Hibbett, Inc. Price and Consensus

Hibbett, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Hibbett, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) - free report >>

Hibbett, Inc. (HIBB) - free report >>

Viad Corp (VVI) - free report >>

Ryerson Holding Corporation (RYI) - free report >>

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (AVTX) - free report >>

Published in

auto-tires-trucks business-services medical retail