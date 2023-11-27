Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 27th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 27:

Woodward, Inc. (WWD - Free Report) : This aerospace and industrial control solutions company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

Woodward's shares gained 4.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Toyota Motor Corporation (TM - Free Report) : This automobile company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.

Toyota's shares gained 12.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Hibbett, Inc. (HIBB - Free Report) : This retailer of athletic-inspired fashion products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.

Hibbett's shares gained 38.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

