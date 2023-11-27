See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) - free report >>
Hibbett, Inc. (HIBB) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) - free report >>
Hibbett, Inc. (HIBB) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 27th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 27:
Woodward, Inc. (WWD - Free Report) : This aerospace and industrial control solutions company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.
Woodward, Inc. Price and Consensus
Woodward, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Woodward, Inc. Quote
Woodward's shares gained 4.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Woodward, Inc. Price
Woodward, Inc. price | Woodward, Inc. Quote
Toyota Motor Corporation (TM - Free Report) : This automobile company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.
Toyota Motor Corporation Price and Consensus
Toyota Motor Corporation price-consensus-chart | Toyota Motor Corporation Quote
Toyota's shares gained 12.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Toyota Motor Corporation Price
Toyota Motor Corporation price | Toyota Motor Corporation Quote
Hibbett, Inc. (HIBB - Free Report) : This retailer of athletic-inspired fashion products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.
Hibbett, Inc. Price and Consensus
Hibbett, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Hibbett, Inc. Quote
Hibbett's shares gained 38.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 2.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Hibbett, Inc. Price
Hibbett, Inc. price | Hibbett, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.