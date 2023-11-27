Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 27th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 27:

Ryerson Holding Corporation (RYI - Free Report) : This industrial metal company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.4%, compared with the industry average of 1.6%.

Toyota Motor Corporation (TM - Free Report) : This automobile company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.9%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Hibbett, Inc. (HIBB - Free Report) : This retailer of athletic-inspired fashion products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.7%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

