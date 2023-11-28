We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 28th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 28:
AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC - Free Report) : This communication-related technologies and services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC - Free Report) : This global research and development company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO - Free Report) : This investment holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
