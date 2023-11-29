We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for November 29th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Toyota Motor Corporation (TM - Free Report) : This automobile company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.
Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (PAY - Free Report) : This cloud billing solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.7% over the last 60 days.
W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB - Free Report) : This insurance holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.
monday.com Ltd. (MNDY - Free Report) : This software solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.
ImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN - Free Report) : This biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 158.3% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.