New Strong Buy Stocks for November 29th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Toyota Motor Corporation (TM - Free Report) : This automobile company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (PAY - Free Report) : This cloud billing solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.7% over the last 60 days.

W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB - Free Report) : This insurance holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.

monday.com Ltd. (MNDY - Free Report) : This software solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.

ImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN - Free Report) : This biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 158.3% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here


