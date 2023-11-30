We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Shutterstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for November 30th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF - Free Report) : This apparel retailer company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.6% over the last 60 days.
Abercrombie & Fitch Company Price and Consensus
Abercrombie & Fitch Company price-consensus-chart | Abercrombie & Fitch Company Quote
Travelzoo (TZOO - Free Report) : This Internet media company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.1% over the last 60 days.
Travelzoo Price and Consensus
Travelzoo price-consensus-chart | Travelzoo Quote
Burford Capital Limited (BUR - Free Report) : This company which provides legal finance products and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16% over the last 60 days.
Burford Capital Limited Price and Consensus
Burford Capital Limited price-consensus-chart | Burford Capital Limited Quote
Fomento Económico Mexicano (FMX - Free Report) : This Coca-Cola bottling companyhas seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.
Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. Price and Consensus
Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. price-consensus-chart | Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. Quote
AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC - Free Report) : This vendor of advanced voice networking and media processing solutions for the digital workplace has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.
AudioCodes Ltd. Price and Consensus
AudioCodes Ltd. price-consensus-chart | AudioCodes Ltd. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.