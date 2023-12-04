Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for December 4th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Dutch Bros (BROS - Free Report) : This company which is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high quality, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled speed and superior services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 40.0% over the last 60 days.

JAKKS Pacific (JAKK - Free Report) : This multi-brand company that designs and markets a broad range of toys and consumer products, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.9% over the last 60 day.

Paymentus (PAY - Free Report) : This company which is a provider of cloud-based bill payment technology solutions, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earningsincreasing 17.7% over the last 60 days.

Burford Capital (BUR - Free Report) : This finance and asset management company which is focused on law and had businesses including litigation finance and risk management, asset recovery as well as legal finance and advisory activities, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.0% over the last 60 days.

Ryerson (RYI - Free Report) : This services company that processes and distributes metals, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


