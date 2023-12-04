We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for December 4th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Dutch Bros (BROS - Free Report) : This company which is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high quality, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled speed and superior services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 40.0% over the last 60 days.
Dutch Bros Inc. Price and Consensus
Dutch Bros Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dutch Bros Inc. Quote
JAKKS Pacific (JAKK - Free Report) : This multi-brand company that designs and markets a broad range of toys and consumer products, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.9% over the last 60 day.
JAKKS Pacific, Inc. Price and Consensus
JAKKS Pacific, Inc. price-consensus-chart | JAKKS Pacific, Inc. Quote
Paymentus (PAY - Free Report) : This company which is a provider of cloud-based bill payment technology solutions, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earningsincreasing 17.7% over the last 60 days.
Paymentus Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
Paymentus Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Paymentus Holdings, Inc. Quote
Burford Capital (BUR - Free Report) : This finance and asset management company which is focused on law and had businesses including litigation finance and risk management, asset recovery as well as legal finance and advisory activities, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.0% over the last 60 days.
Burford Capital Limited Price and Consensus
Burford Capital Limited price-consensus-chart | Burford Capital Limited Quote
Ryerson (RYI - Free Report) : This services company that processes and distributes metals, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.
Ryerson Holding Corporation Price and Consensus
Ryerson Holding Corporation price-consensus-chart | Ryerson Holding Corporation Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.