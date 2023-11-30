See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Abercrombie & Fitch Company (ANF) - free report >>
Copart, Inc. (CPRT) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Abercrombie & Fitch Company (ANF) - free report >>
Copart, Inc. (CPRT) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 30th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 30:
Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF - Free Report) : This apparel retailer company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.6% over the last 60 days.
Abercrombie & Fitch Company Price and Consensus
Abercrombie & Fitch Company price-consensus-chart | Abercrombie & Fitch Company Quote
Abercrombie & Fitch Co's shares gained 41.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 0.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Abercrombie & Fitch Company Price
Abercrombie & Fitch Company price | Abercrombie & Fitch Company Quote
Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NSSC - Free Report) : This electronic security solutions provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12% over the last 60 days.
NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus
NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. Quote
Napco Security Technologies' shares gained 22.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 0.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. Price
NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. price | NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. Quote
Copart, Inc. (CPRT - Free Report) : This online auto auction company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.
Copart, Inc. Price and Consensus
Copart, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Copart, Inc. Quote
Copart' shares gained 12.0% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 0.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Copart, Inc. Price
Copart, Inc. price | Copart, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.