Can the Magnificent Seven Carry Stocks Even Higher?
2023 share returns have been safely found -- only in -- the biggest tech stocks, the so called Magnificent Seven. Our Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank is here to elaborate on that now.
1. U.S. stocks recently have had their best run in two years. What have these Big Tech stocks meant to the stock market, how much have the indexes risen because of them?
2. Tech has been a market leader for a while. Why do these mega-cap tech stocks keep pushing the market higher?
3. Do these Tech stocks have more room to run and if so how much more room?
4. While the positives to the market seem obvious, is there a negative side to this narrow focus going forward?
5. Does the positive influence these stocks have on the market lessen or eliminate any market risk?
6. According to recently published reports, global stocks were headed for their best month in more than three years. Do these mega-cap tech stocks have the same effect on global markets or just ours?
7. Beyond these top tech stocks, investors seem to have been pushing bank stocks higher lately. Is the worst over for that sector?
8. You wrote earlier this week that bond rates will be setting the direction for stocks. Does that mean an end to market leadership from these tech stocks we’ve been talking about?
9. Looking at individual companies, Strong Buy stocks on your radar include XPO Inc. (XPO - Free Report) , EMCOR Group (EME - Free Report) and Dropbox (DBX - Free Report) .
Our Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank, on stock market leadership. With John, I’m Terry Ruffolo.